The Voice Assistant On Samsung Phones Has Arrived On Computers!

Samsung continues to expand the Bixby app. The app will now be used on Windows devices as well. Here are the details of the new feature…

Bixby, the voice assistant developed by Samsung, continues to gain new functions. In March 2017, the South Korea-based company introduced its digital assistant, Bixby. The software in question was presented to users at the Galaxy Unpacked 2017 event, along with the Galaxy S8 +, S8 Plus and Galaxy Tab A. However, it has received many updates since then. Finally, it was also released on the Microsoft Store.

Samsung Bixby will work on all Windows computers

We see that Samsung has released Bixby on the Microsoft Store. The technology manufacturer announced that Bixby is optimized for Samsung Galaxy Book products. However, he stated that other OEMs may have restrictions on their devices, usage or some features. Still, the app is available for all Windows 10 users.

The features of the Samsung Bixby application on computers are as follows:

Running the application on the computer using the voice wake-up feature.

Opening the complex settings screen with sound.

Checking weather information with voice wake-up.

Searching for files and images using your voice.

Checking the current time of different locations around the world.

Voice control devices registered in SmartThings.

The app was developed for the Galaxy Book series, which was released in May 2021. The products in the series in question consisted of Galaxy Book Pro 360, Galaxy Book Pro, Galaxy Book, Galaxy Book Odyssey, Galaxy Book Go, Galaxy Book Go 5G. However, currently the app can run on all Windows 10 computers. But Windows 10 requires 21H1 or higher updates.