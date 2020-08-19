The vision date for Matrix 4 has been announced

Speaking about Matrix 4, actress Keanu Reeves stated that the corona virus does not interrupt the production rhythm of Matrix 4. According to Reeves, the corona virus will not affect the vision date of Matrix 4.

Keanu Reeves, who gave an interview for the sequel Bill & Ted 3: Face the Music, where the Bill & Ted series will reunite with the audience after about 30 years, also made important statements about the curious Matrix 4. When it came to whether Matrix 4 will be postponed or not, Reeves said, “The show should continue,” said Reeves, “You know, there are some effective and carefully prepared protocols. Our filmmaking rhythm was not affected or interrupted. I think everyone loves this project ”and stated that the film crew continued to work with the motivation before the epidemic.

The final release date for Matrix 4 was announced as April 22, 2022. The screenplay was written by Lana Wachowski, one of the first three films, and Carrie-Anne Moss is featured in Matrix 4 alongside Keanu Reeves.



