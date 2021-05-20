The Vindicators: Rick and Morty Will Have spin-off on Adult Swim

The Vindicators: This Wednesday (19), Adult Swim announced several new features for its programming grid. Among them is a series of animated short films, which includes a new spinoff by Rick and Morty, focused on the group The Vindicators.

In this way, The Vindicators will bring back some very curious and interesting characters for a production of their own.

According to the official description provided by the channel, Supernova, Vance Maxiumus, Alan Rails, Crocubot and Noob Noob will fight crime, avoid genocide and live a life without the presence of Rick and Morty.

“We are very excited to be working on the Rick and Morty universe again,” said Sarah Carbiener, executive producer on The Vindicators, in an official press release.

“These shorts are an incredible opportunity to explore what happens to these characters who can save or destroy worlds,” she added.

Erica Rosbe, who also signs the executive production of the project, pointed out that everyone on the team is very excited about the possibility of exploring new stories. “We want to show how this team of superheroes is very dysfunctional,” she commented.

The Vindicators: learn more details about the Rick and Morty spin-off

During the announcement of his new productions, Michael Ouweleen, president of Adult Swim, highlighted the importance of the broadcaster in bringing funny stories to the audience. “Our mission is to put something hilarious within the reach of anyone on the planet,” he said.

For the executive, animated short films are a way of presenting certain content to other types of audiences, also offering a new production format so that filmmakers can play and innovate.

The Vindicators have not yet confirmed their debut date, but, it seems, the episodes will be launched online, through digital platforms that maintain partnerships with the channel.

As for Rick and Morty, the animated series will premiere its 5th season on June 20. Don’t miss out!