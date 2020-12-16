The villain is back in the AMC zombie franchise

AMC recently announced that the 6 additional anthological episodes of The Walking Dead season 10 will hit fan screens on February 28, 2021.

As all fans know, the latest wave of episodes in The Walking Dead’s 10th season will unfold storylines involving the most important characters in the zombie drama.

Fans of The Walking Dead asked for it, and the creators of the series are pleased; Favorite characters from the series’ past will return with additional episodes, although not to tell current stories, as some of them are dead.

The additional episodes of season 10 of The Walking Dead that are still in production, will narrate as main objective secret stories of the zombie drama; and thus, one of the iconic villains returns.

In this regard, The Walking Dead showrunner Scott Gimple confirmed such information during the end of the year special of the AMC drama. This is what the producer said:

“We’re working on something with one of the best villains on The Walking Dead. It’s starting to hit the set. ”

Every zombie drama fan knows, Scott Gimple established Negan and “The Governor” as the “most iconic villains on The Walking Dead.” In this sense, as Negan is still in the series, everything indicates that the owner of the franchise is referring to the other villain.

Fans should also remember that The Governor performer David Morrissey recently told Digital Spy that he wanted to return to The Walking Dead. This is what the actor said:

“These are brilliant stories. If I go back, I would like to go back to these stories ”.



