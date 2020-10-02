The villain has been revealed for the Spider-Man 3 movie!

For the Spider-Man 3 movie, there has been talk of sagging after the coronavirus. Although the details about the movie have not been revealed yet, the villain of the movie has been revealed. The character that fans know well has previously appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

Who became the villain for the Spider-Man 3 movie?

Returning to the snake story, Marvel had started preparations for the Spider-Man 3 movie with the compromise made after the Sony fight. Despite the sagging shots due to the coronavirus epidemic, preparations for the film continue.

According to Holywood Reporter, Electro, who appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 movie, will face Spider Man again in this movie. The good news is that Jamie Foxx will play the character again.

It is not clear what kind of story we will encounter in the Marvel Spider-Man 3 movie yet. Matt Murdock, Peter Parker’s lawyer, is also expected to appear in the film. It is also claimed that Matt Murdock will only appear in the film as a lawyer.

However, other villains may appear in the movie besides Electro. Maybe, along with the character of Daredevil, other heroes of the same plot may appear in the movie. Again, like Kingpin, the notorious enemy of Spider Man, surprises are among the expectations of the fans. The movie is expected to be released on December 17, 2021, unless there is a new sag.

What do you think, did Electro character, who appeared as a villain for the new Spider-Man 3, excite you? We are waiting your comments.



