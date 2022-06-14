The Vikings Had a Second Secret Appearance by Travis Fimmel That Everyone Missed

Travis Fimmel was the leader of the Vikings for most seasons, and he had a second, secret appearance in the series that everyone missed— and that’s where to find him. The direction of historical drama has become very popular on television, and one of the most recent and popular names of this direction is “Vikings”, created by Michael Hurst. Vikings spanned the early years of the Viking Age, and featured various characters either based on real people or taken from sagas, myths, and more, as in the case of Ragnar Lodbrok.

Initially, the Vikings followed the travels and raids of the legendary Scandinavian figure Ragnar Lodbrok (Travis Fimmel) along with his Viking brothers, but as the series progressed, the focus was on Ragnar’s sons and their own journeys. After Ragnar’s death in season 4 of Vikings, his sons Bjorn, Ubbe, Hvitserk, Sigurd and Ivar took over the lead role until the final episode of the series, but Ragnar’s legacy was not forgotten. Ragnar continued to make occasional appearances in the last seasons of Vikings, whether in flashbacks or visions, but Travis Fimmel had another secret appearance in the series, and it’s very easy to miss.

Although “Vikings” is based on historical records and much more, Hearst and company took many, many creative liberties to create the stories and characters of the show, but the series still had a lot of historically accurate details. The Vikings production team paid a lot of attention to small details, such as the characters’ hairstyles, clothes and weapons they used, and of course a lot of work was done on the impressive ships featured in the series. A special case is the ship on which Ragnar sailed in the third season of Vikings, decorated with the decapitated heads of 40 Mercian warriors, among which was the head of Travis Fimmel.

In the third season of Vikings, Ragnar and company fought to restore the throne of Mercia for Princess Kventrit, and although they won the battle, Thorstein was wounded and died soon after. Sailing to the coast, Ragnar hung the decapitated heads of 40 Mercian warriors on his ship, which became a serious problem for the Viking design team. In an interview with SBS in 2017, makeup and prosthetic designer Tom McInerney talked about the experience of creating 40 heads in record time for this particular scene. McInerney explained that in order to speed up the process, they brought in “any staff and crew” they could find, and therefore one of the many heads hanging on Ragnar’s ship belonged to Fimmel. Although the Vikings had their own rituals and more, it is unclear if they hung the heads of their enemies on their boats, although they usually had animal heads carved in front to protect the Vikings from hostile spirits.

Of course, Ragnar hung the heads of his Mercian enemies to instill fear and prove himself (and his team) as someone to be afraid of, and as shocking as it is to see all these heads hanging on the ship, it’s funny to know that among these Heads belong to Travis Fimmel. “Vikings” is filled with small but interesting details like this, and, of course, even more awaits them.