The View is reportedly adding a former Donald Trump staffer as a new conservative co-host

Last year was a whirlwind for the daytime talk show The View and its cast of co-hosts: Meghan McCain left after a four-year hiatus related to disasters and rumors, and persistent moderator Whoopi Goldberg was absent from time to time about the suspension of the network in one case and the filming of a new TV show in another. Now it looks like The View can finally be set up to semi-permanently fill the conservative void that remained after McCain’s departure, and with a former guest host who was a member of former President Donald Trump’s staff.

According to Variety, it looks like ABC executives are in the final stages of contract negotiations to add Alyssa Farah Griffin to the series “The View” for a 26th season this fall. No deal has been completely closed yet, so technically there is a chance that everything will change before the official announcement is made public, but the publication’s sources seem convinced that everything will be completed and handed over to fans sooner rather than later.

The 33-year-old clearly has a resume confirming his more conservative voice on the series, given that Farah Griffin was Mike Pence’s press secretary from 2017 to 2019 before taking on the same role at the Department of Defense from 2019. -2020. She then became Director of Strategic Communications at the White House under Donald Trump in April 2020, where she remained until leaving the White House completely at the end of that year after the election. A few months after her stay in Washington, D.C., Alyssa Farah Griffin joined CNN as a political columnist, turning a new page in her feelings for Donald Trump after the scandal with his election denial and the January 6 uprising.

Farah Griffin has been at the center of recent rumors about a possible imminent announcement of the host, and she is reportedly the reason why comedian and co-host of this year’s Oscars, Wanda Sykes, decided not to participate in the show, despite having previously scheduled an appearance. Also, social media wasn’t thrilled about Farah Griffin’s potential future in The View, but that’s par for the course.

While no one from The View or ABC has confirmed Alyssa Farah Griffin’s participation as a permanent co-host for season 26 — a representative of the show just said to follow the news instead of any current announcements — fans can probably expect to hear something big next. a month or two before the official start of the season.

It is confirmed that Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Sarah Haines, who returned as co-hosts in 2020 after leaving in 2018 to join the “Good Morning America” family, will return for the 26th season. The quartet was joined by part-time co-host Ana Navarro, but her attempts to audition for a permanent position were unsuccessful, which reportedly disappointed her.

The View airs weekday mornings on ABC. Go to our TV premiere schedule for 2022 to find out which new and old shows will be appearing before new presenters join the show.