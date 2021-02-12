The video with over a million views for this epic scene

The popular ABC series, Grey’s Anatomy, is broadcasting its 17th season, where it has been seeing the tough situation Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) has been facing due to COVID-19. But, a scene of her with Dr. Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey), has managed to get more than a million views on Instagram.

The epic scene of the return of Dr. Derek Shepherd in one of Meredith’s dreams has not stopped causing a sensation among fans of the show.

For that reason, we will leave you the beautiful scene of the moment when Dr. Meredith Gray shouts a few words to her late husband Dr. Derek Shepherd.

The official Instagram account of the Grey’s Anatomy series has posted the video of the emotional scene in which Meredith yells at her deceased husband:

“I miss you”, to which he responds:

“I know”.

If you don’t get tired of seeing this emotional scene, don’t worry, here you will have it to reproduce it as many times as you want and cry with us for the great moment that she has given us, Grey’s Anatomy.

Today, Thursday, November 19, will be the next episode of season 17 of Grey’s Anatomy, we will know the consequences of the virus in Meredith and if she will manage to recover.