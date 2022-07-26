The video “The Legacy of Hogwarts” shows an unusually tough flight on a broom

Warner Bros. Games recently gave fans a small review of flying on a broom in the “Legacy of Hogwarts”, which, unfortunately, looks a little harsh at the moment. In March last year, at the Sony State of Play conference, Avalanche Software demonstrated many gameplay features of a role-playing game based on Harry Potter, including flying on a broom, cooking potions, dueling, talents, dungeon exploration and much more. The detailed demonstration could also feature elements of the Hogwarts Legacy game that were inadvertently leaked to Avalanche.

Hogwarts Legacy is one of the most anticipated games among Harry Potter fans, and for good reason, since Avalanche Software’s Potter—based role-playing game is the most ambitious game set in the Potter universe. From the gameplay trailers of Hogwarts Legacy, it is clear that Avalanche has stuffed its role-playing game with as much content as possible to provide players with an extensive, comprehensive adventure throughout the magical world. From creating a wizard to choosing a house and choosing battle spells, players are expected to have as much freedom as possible to make their Hogwarts adventure their own. It is assumed that players will also not be bound by the traditional behavioral reputation of the Hogwarts Legacy faculties, such as Gryffindor, and moral choice will play a vital role in their adventures.

Recently, Warner Bros. Games UK & Ireland showed a video of flying on a broom in Hogwarts Legacy. However, compared to the fast flight in the Harry Potter movies, the in-game footage of the Twitter post is relatively twitchy. The avatar animation looks like a rigid mass sliding across the landscape, and the only noticeable movement of the body is a slight swaying of the feet. Apart from the hanging vestments on the left, the clothes hardly move against the wind, more like crumpled foil than billowing fabric. It is worth noting that these frames are taken from Sony State of Play for March 2022, which means that the experience could have been improved since then.

Yes… obviously you’re going to have a broom! 🧹🧹🧹 #HogwartsLegacy pic.twitter.com/ULnZfuiAW6

— Warner Bros. Games UK & Ireland (@WB_Games_UK) July 24, 2022

Although “Avalanche” deserves doubt about this animation, it raises concerns that “The Legacy of Hogwarts” will meet the release date in 2022. Since the initial launch in 2021 was missed, reports on the release date of the Hogwarts Legacy are somewhat contradictory. Although Avalanche’s last official statement teased the 2022 holiday announcement, there were rumors of a further postponement until 2023. As Potter fans wait after the game’s botched leak in 2018, it’s understandable that frustration is finally starting to build.

Since flying on a broom was one of the main products Harry Potter from the very beginning, it is not surprising that this experience is reflected in the Legacy of Hogwarts. However, with so much anticipation for such an ambitious title, it goes without saying that Avalanche will take as long as possible to deliver a honed experience. Fans have been waiting for Hogwarts Legacy for a long time, but surely further delays would be preferable to releasing the game in a state similar to this broomstick flight video.