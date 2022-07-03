The video shows how The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time works in the Steam deck

After the release of the Nintendo 64 consoles in 1998, the Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time will become one of the most influential releases from Nintendo of all time, securing the status of a landmark for 3D games. Some fans consider this game to be the best ever in this series and not yet surpassed. Over the years, the game has received a number of ports to other Nintendo consoles, including the GameCube, 3DS, and the Nintendo Switch Online expansion Pack. However, fans also tried to transfer the game to other systems along with their touches and improvements.

each of which has its own visual improvements created by fans, include porting the game as a regular PC port and remaking the Ocarina of Time in Unreal Engine 5, each of which has its own visual improvements. These fan efforts show how much love the game is still getting almost 25 years later, in particular, one of them shows how the game might look on Steam Deck, a valve-off portable PC similar to Nintendo’s own switch system.

This video was uploaded from the YouTube channel Click Start to Start, which shows 45 minutes of playing Steam Deck. The player reported that the Ocarina of Time and other games for the N64 are in a special menu in a special Steam deck emulation setup tool known as EmuDeck. This tool covers various retro systems, including the Nintendo 64, PlayStation 1, PlayStation 2 and others.

The video demonstrates that the game looks and plays as if it was copied directly from the N64 at the moment, including graphics, sounds and more. For the first 45 minutes of the game, Link breaks pots and talks to children in the Kokiri Forest. The video even shows Link embarking on a journey to save the Great Deku Tree, the very first Ocarina of Time dungeon.

One fan in the comments to the video asked if it was possible to play the Ocarina of Time port for the Nintendo 3ds on a steam deck, given that the 3DS game and textures have been updated, as well as other improvements compared to the original N64 at the moment. The channel states that they haven’t tried it yet, while other players have been asking if they can demonstrate the Ocarina of Time port for PC on Steam Deck, as it also has improved textures and a frame rate of 60 frames per second. If fans want to try running the Steam Deck game themselves, the YouTube channel referred to the EmuDeck tutorial in the video description.

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is available on 3DS, GameCube, Nintendo 64 and Switch.