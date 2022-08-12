The video shows how gradient lighting can improve the gameplay

The simple act of playing a video game is not that difficult these days. A simple monitor or TV, a gaming device, or perhaps an all-in-one portable system such as a Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck, or even a mobile phone can do the job. But there are a lot of people who are trying their best to customize the gameplay to make it unique in their own way and improve it even more.

To begin with, gamers often pay great attention to the visual effects that their monitors or televisions can play, as well as the sound system that helps them immerse themselves in the game. Having high resolution, adequate refresh rate and surround sound can enhance the experience and allow players to enjoy the game in all its glory. However, more and more gamers are also discovering how exciting it can be to bring timely gradient lighting to an image.

One gamer demonstrated how a little work and a combination of technology enhanced their gaming experience. A short video shared by trotski90 demonstrates the effect that light can have when their PlayStation 5 boots up and the wall behind the TV starts to take on the same color as what is currently displayed on the screen. The color of the TV changes from a pale blue with the PlayStation Studios logo to rapidly flickering colors when the Marvel logo appears on the screen, and then changes to a stunning red, suitable for Spider-Man.

Finally added gradient lighting to my playstation installation.

As LED bulbs have become more affordable, complex PC builds and customizations have become more common. Although not necessary, they add a little extra dazzle to the gameplay. In fact, a series of LEDs located behind the TV reflects what is happening on the screen, causing the walls to cast similar colors. Almost anyone can use a similar setup, but it’s not necessarily cheap. Trotski90 explained that they used Philips Hue gradient illumination in combination with a sync unit and a Philips Hue bridge. Although the exact cost varies depending on the size and number of light sources used, the components used in this particular assembly usually cost several hundred dollars.

There are less expensive options, although their capabilities vary depending on the brand. Some in the comments shared their experiences with other options, noting that while they work well, the common complaint is that they sometimes experience more lag than the more expensive option. As technology continues to evolve, it is likely that they will become more affordable and reliable, and similar installations are likely to become even more popular.