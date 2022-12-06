The Video From The ATM Goes Viral As The Scoreboard Evaluates The Money in Your Account Compared to Others

In a viral video, an ATM ranks users by the total amount of money they hold in their bank account, with the largest user holding a shocking amount of money.

Sometimes going to the bank and using an ATM can cause despondency. But can you imagine that your account is valued by others in your bank?

In a viral video on Twitter, user Joel Franco talked about a brand new ATM that did just that.

Unlike a conventional ATM that values privacy and allows the user to manage their money, this new ATM directly compares users, ranking them according to their total amount of money.

In fact, this is an IRL rating, but it’s a little more embarrassing to perform “poorly”. In the viral video, the person recording the video explains how the machine works.

“This is an ATM where, as soon as you insert your debit card, it will take a picture of you and put your bank account balance on the leaderboard, and it will rank among other guests to see who has the most money. At the moment.”

This is a real ATM at Art Basel that puts your bank account balance & photo on a leaderboard for all to see 👀 pic.twitter.com/ZaZ7evp5Hc — Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) December 1, 2022

Then the creator of the video showed the person with the highest rating, who had a whopping $ 2.98 million in his bank account. But this score was beaten by none other than Diplo, a famous DJ and music artist who showed a high score of $ 3 million.

Eventually, by the end of the night, it had grown to over $9 million.

On the other hand, a couple of people had zero dollars, which meant a sharp contrast between the top and bottom of the leaderboard.

People started to meme the ATM, making fun of themselves if they ever happen to participate in this interesting contest.

I might be top 10. Lol damn, 2M? I might need a few dozen decades. — LordOfDankness (@theegibster) December 1, 2022

So for those broken people who go on a first date, it’s probably not the best idea to try to show themselves in this particular game. It’s probably better for you to go to a regular arcade and try to win something memorable on a date.