The veterinarian of the “Big Bang Theory” Simon Helberg has just shot his first sequel on big TV, and he again has partners in the film “A+”

In the three years since “The Big Bang Theory” ended its monster ratings in 2020, almost all of its main cast members have gone to various other TV gigs. From Mayim Bialik, who played the main role in the Fox series Call Me Kat and periodically hosts Jeopardy! (for now) Kaley Cuoco, who voiced Harley Quinn on HBO Max and anchored the now-defunct comedy thriller of this platform, “Flight Attendant,” among other success stories. This is not the case for TBBT star Simon Helberg, who focused more on expanding his artistic work in the years following his work as Howard Wolowitz. But now everything has changed when the actor has joined a new streaming series, which has already blocked a lot of great TV stars.

Simon Helberg became the last participant in the filming of the upcoming Poker Face series, which is still shrouded in mystery by co-authors Natasha Lyonne (“Russian Doll”) and Ryan Johnson (“Get Knives”). At this point, all we really know is the overall storyline for the Peacock exclusive, and unfortunately it doesn’t have any details about who (or what) Simon Helberg might be playing, according to Variety.

Poker Face will have a procedural format, and the leading tough girl Natasha Lyonne will reportedly play a character who tries to solve various murders from episode to episode. It’s unclear if there will be a proper recurring cast keeping in touch, or if each episode will swap new stars as the storyline demands.

Speaking of these stars, Simon Helberg will join the aforementioned Natasha Lyonne, as well as Joseph Gordon-Levitt from Super Pumped, Jamila Jamil from The Good Place, Tim Meadows from The Goldbergs, Adrian Brody from Chapelwaite and Ellen Barkin from Animal Kingdom. If that’s not enough, there’s also Benjamin Bratt from DMZ, Lil Rel Hovery from Free Guy, Judith Light from Transparent and David Castaneda, who has recently become a regular on millions of TV sets thanks to Umbrella Academy, which has trashed him on Netflix since season 3. debuted.

Simon Helberg will certainly have to work hard to stand out in this talent-oozing team, although he’s obviously used to it, having come from one of the most successful comedy series ensembles on television. While Helberg did reprise the role of Howard for the Young Sheldon, at least as a vocalist, his only other work on television in recent years has been voicing a squirrel in the adorable Disney + Dig Days short films.

On the big screen, Helberg continued his Golden Globe-nominated performance in the film Florence Foster Jenkins, playing a role in last year’s musical novel Annette with Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard, and reunited with Mayim Bialik for her directorial debut, How They Created Us. He will also appear in Kira Sedgwick’s first directorial work, the comedic novel Space Oddity.

At the moment, Poker Face has no well-known production dates, although it can be assumed that filming will begin in earnest after Ryan Johnson completes the promotion of the upcoming sequel Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, which will have its world premiere at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). Of course, a third film is already in development, but it is assumed that Johnson will fit into this project later.