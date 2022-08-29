The veteran NFL safety was released Monday morning

On Monday morning, the Tennessee Titans made a couple of major roster changes.

In addition to releasing longtime player Brett Kern, they also decided to end their relationship with Adrian Colbert.

Colbert signed with the Titans three weeks ago, but has never been able to crack their 53-man roster.

Since his debut in 2017, he has spent time with five NFL teams. He started his career with the San Francisco Fort Niners and played 21 games in two seasons before being released.

Over those two seasons, Colbert had 58 tackles (49 solo), two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and six passes defended.

He then spent time with the Miami Dolphins in 2019 and the New York Giants in 2020 before playing for the New York Jets last season.

During his career, he appeared in 37 games and scored 109 total tackles (84 solo), two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and eight passes defended.