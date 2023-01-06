PS5 owners have been warned that their consoles may break if they hold the console upright for too long.

Sony’s console caused some concern this week, as some repair specialists warned users that they should not position their consoles vertically.

The PS5 has liquid metal on the APU to keep it cool. However, due to the incorrect insulation of the traditionally difficult-to-apply liquid metal, the cooling mixture could struggle with the forces of gravity and leak onto the console. This can cause catastrophic damage to your PS5, as the liquid metal is a conductive compound and can short-circuit your entire system.

Vololo reported that several cases of these leaks led to the breakdown of the entire console. Once the metal leaves the enclosed space, it will eventually cool down on the motherboard. This, in turn, will short-circuit the console and make it dead.

There seems to be a problem with the seal between the liquid metal and the rest of the console. The use of liquid metal for cooling is not a new concept, nor is their vertical use. However, factory failures and prolonged use can cause the seal to be in less than good condition as gravity takes over.

The owner of a French repair shop reported the problem on Facebook and Twitter, showing the damage it can cause.

Do not put your Ps5 upright, here is the result the liquid moves and the freezes are there pic.twitter.com/A4Do3TkcXk — Consoles System (@68Logic) January 4, 2023

As the release of the PS5 was approaching three years of release, it was bound to happen that the consoles would start breaking down. Overheating, hard drive failure and fan noise are all problems that the PS4 had to deal with, as well as the infamous “Red Ring of Death” from Microsoft Xbox.

However, nothing can prevent gravity and fluid from doing what they should do naturally. Now, when a large number of consoles are regularly used in homes, this may become a more serious problem over time.