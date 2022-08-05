The verdict of the popular comedian about Britney Griner: &This Is Bulls**t&- The Spun: what is trending in the sports world today

Trevor Noah, host of The Daily Show on Comedy Central, is one of many prominent figures upset by the harsh sentence handed down Thursday to WNBA superstar Britney Griner.

The 38-year-old comedian criticized the Russian government for its hypocrisy, calling Griner’s nine-year term “nonsense.”

“We all know that Russia doesn’t care about what Brittney Griner did,— Noah said. “This is the same country that violates all the human rights laws on the planet, but they’re like, ‘This woman has a vape cartridge. She’s a real criminal.”

— Get out of here, man!

Griner has been “unlawfully detained” in Russia for 168 days. She was arrested at a Moscow airport in February when Russian officials allegedly found vape cartridges containing less than one gram of cannabis oil in her luggage.

Last month, the 31-year-old Olympic champion pleaded guilty to drug possession and on Thursday was sentenced to nine years in prison in a Russian prison.

Now that Griner has been sentenced, the Russian and US governments can officially start working on a possible prisoner exchange.

Some people are concerned about reports of a plan to send convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout in exchange for Griner, but Noah believes the U.S. government should do everything possible to bring the American basketball star home.

“Yes, they seem to be winning, but do not forget that this person now has to live in Russia,” Noah added. “Yes, yes. They come there and say, “This whole country is a prison. I miss eating in Alcatraz, no!”