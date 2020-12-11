The veil of glaze has opened in the monoliths

Recently, the veil of mystery about the monoliths seen all over the world and emerging in different places has been opened. Netflix turned out to be behind the monoliths first seen in a desert in the US state of Utah in mid-November, and later in countries such as Romania, the UK, and the Netherlands.

According to the news in Sputnik, the secret of the monoliths spoken all over the world has been solved recently. It was understood that shiny metal monoliths, which have been associated with aliens since their discovery and are the subject of various conspiracy theories, were erected as part of a comedy show prepared for the digital content platform Netflix.

On the subject “Why did I make monoliths all over the world?” In the video titled, it was stated that the reason why the monoliths were planted in various parts of the world was the introduction of the comedy show ‘Aunt Donna’s Big Old Entertainment House’ to be broadcast on Netflix.



