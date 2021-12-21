The Vanishing of Ethan Carter, Free On The Epic Games Store; How To Download It On Pc

The Vanishing of Ethan Carter: The Fortnite creators platform offers a free title every day for Christmas, which you can keep forever. With winter comes Christmas and the Epic Games Store dresses up as Santa Claus to give away video games on a daily basis. Titles like Shenmue 3 or Remnant: From the Ashes have been some of the first to pass through the platform, but now it is the turn of the next. The Vanishing of Ethan Carter is available for free until December 20 at 17:00 (CET), at which time it will be replaced by the next, still unknown.

It is a first-person mystery title that focuses your attention on exploration and discovery. The player must play a detective specialized in occultism, who will have to unravel the disappearance of Ethan and the fate of his family. This first-person adventure has some characteristics of the walking simulator and does not introduce any kind of combat system, so exploration and interaction with the environment are the main elements.

“Put yourself in the shoes of Paul Prospero, an expert occult detective who receives a disturbing letter from Ethan Carter. Realizing that the boy is in danger, Paul heads to Ethan’s home in Red Creek Valley, where the situation turns out to be much worse than he had imagined, ”reads the official synopsis. Ethan’s disappearance followed a horrific murder, so it may not have been the only violent crime in the area.

