The Vampire Diaries: What we always suspect, why the series has come to an end

Based on the widely read book series of the same name by L.J. Smith and taking advantage of the popularity of vampires fueled by the release of “Twilight” in 2008, the CW introduced “The Vampire Diaries” in 2009. Its pilot episode attracted the largest audience in the history of the CW. since the establishment of the network in 2006.

Breaking the record for a network that has existed for only three years may not seem like much, but “The Vampire Diaries” continued to receive stable ratings for eight seasons. Even later seasons averaged more than three million viewers a week.

In the series, Nina Dobrev played Elena Gilbert, a high school student who recently lost her parents in a tragic car accident. Elena lives in the city of Mystic Falls, where legends and folklore are wild, and things like vampires and werewolves are real.

The show begins with Elena meeting Stefan Salvatore (Paul Wesley) at school. He later meets his devilish brother Damon Salvatore (Ian Somerhalder) before learning that he looks a lot like his ex-girlfriend Catherine. Soon Elena discovers that both Stefan and Damon are vampires, and inevitably falls in love with both brothers, which leads to a break in their already strained relationship.

The show has continued to expand its fan base over the years and even spawned two spin-offs: “Primordial” and “Legacy”. However, Nina Dobrev was the first to slam the door and decided to leave the popular series after season 6. The departure shocked fans who believed that the series would die without the heroine Elena.

“I don’t want to play a teenager anymore. I want to play adult roles, challenge, work with great directors and tell incredible stories, and that means being very demanding.”

Ratings began to decline without Elena’s presence on the show. The series then turned its attention to other characters, such as Caroline Forbes (Candice King) and Bonnie Bennett (Kat Graham). In the end, showrunner Julie Plec revealed that it was their decision to end the series and that they weren’t forced to cancel it.

“There were a lot of things that influenced [the decision to close the series]. Something logistical, something contractual, but the overall solution was creative.”