The Vampire Diaries: Two actors from the series who brought romance to real life

The CW is one of those beautiful places where audiences can tune in for some pretty hot romances on a weekly basis. However, it is truly those wonderful moments where love stories begin on television and are brought to life that can make a show that much more endearing.

The Vampire Diaries TV show had it all. From fights and mysteries to epic romances and even some romantic disappointments. Given that it ran for eight seasons, the show’s creators had plenty of time to build relationships between various heroes and villains alike. Sometimes they ended well, but most of the time, romances in The Vampire Diaries led to tragic endings.

Romance is obviously the heart of The Vampire Diaries as a series. Considering there have been so many relationships throughout the show, it’s important to acknowledge all the ships that fans will never forget season after season.

While the show primarily focused on Elena Gilbert and the Salvatore brothers, Stefan and Damon, it also made time to create many other relationships. And while it is difficult to choose the best and the worst, some relationships worked very well while others failed. And while we all know the story of Ian Somerhalder and Nina Dobrev, there was another romantic couple.

Candice Accola and Zach Roerig may not have been the most hyped couple to come out of this The CW show, but they were absolutely adored nonetheless. Since their characters Caroline and Matt had been on the show, naturally their unstable relationship in front of the camera translated into an unstable relationship off-screen.

Unfortunately, in 2012, after a year of dating, the two broke up. Just as the love story of its characters was not meant to be, neither was their off-screen romance. Eventually, Candice Accola would become Candace King (after marrying Joe King of The Fray) and Zach would date another actress whom she met on the set of The Vampire Diaries, Nathalie Kelley. The show took its last breath in 2017 and not much more has been heard from the pair since then.