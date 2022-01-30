The Vampire Diaries: This is the scene most hated by Caroline Forbes actress

During its eight seasons, The Vampire Diaries has caused a sensation among its viewers from The CW, throughout its plot, we saw how death, magic and love have always been in the mythology of the series, while Elena (Nina Dobrev ) tries to decide between the two Salvatore brothers.

On March 10, 2017, the last episode of The Vampire Diaries was broadcast, and despite the time that has elapsed, the interpreting actress of Caroline Forbes (Candice King) continues to remember what her worst recorded scenes were, and also related why I always hate filming them .

Recall that Caroline first appeared as Elena’s neurotic and insecure friend, this character grew to have one of the best arcs in the series. While Elena’s only change throughout the series was falling in love with two different vampires, Caroline went from human to vampire; she self-deprecated one of the most confident characters.

In other revelations, Candice King has claimed that she would love to reprise her role in The Vampire Diaries spinoff Legacies, however, there are a few things the actress didn’t appreciate about her tenure on the show. . There was one scene in particular that King struggled with.

Thanks to her character’s history, Caroline had many emotional scenes in the span of The Vampire Diaries. However, despite all those dramatic scenes that she faced, the hardest part for Candice King was when she had to act out the dramatization in the death of Caroline’s mother, Sheriff Liz Forbes (Marguerite MacIntyre).

According to the actress, she confessed that she really hates having to cry for a scene, every time she knows she has to, she gets stressed to the point that she stops sleeping for a long time, which is why Candice King has chosen not to do this kind of scenes, this is how he revealed it:

“I really don’t like crying on screen. I really don’t like it. The whole thing stresses me out. I won’t sleep for a week if I know I have to cry. Even to this day I just don’t.”

King said that crying physically is “out of her comfort zone”, which is why although the presence of her character in The Vampire Diaries was fundamental, this type of scene was not to the actress’s liking.