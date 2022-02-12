The Vampire Diaries: The tribute of Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley 5 years after the end

The Vampire Diaries, the supernatural fiction and suspense series created by Julie Plec and Kevin Williamson for The CW, premiered in 2009 and after 8 seasons came to an end in March 2017. The series captured the attention of millions of viewers around the world, becoming one of the most watched and remembered programs of its genre by the audience, who to this day continue to clamor for a reboot.

Unfortunately, the vampire drama starring Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley as brothers Damon and Stefan Salvatore won’t be back with a revival. This has been made clear by the main stars of The Vampire Diaries, including Nina Dobrev, interpreter of Elena Gilbert in the memorable series of The CW.

And it is that coincidentally five years have passed since the crew and cast of The Vampire Diaries left the film set on February 9, 2017. The filming of the final episode of the horror and fantasy series was remembered by Ian Somerhalder in his official Instagram account, where he shared a photo of him with Paul Wesley, which was captured by the lens that same day. In addition, the actor paid tribute to his brother on the screen and a great friend and partner in real life.

To commemorate the special moment, Somerhalder wrote a very moving message to Paul Wesley on February 9. Let us remember that they were eight years shared on the set of The Vampire Diaries, a period of time more than enough to consolidate their friendship inside and outside the show that fascinated legions of fans.

Ian Somerhalder pays tribute to Paul Wesley on the 5th anniversary of the end of filming on The Vampire Diaries

Importantly, since The Vampire Diaries ended, both actors have remained close as real brothers while working together with their commercial brand of adult beverages. This Ian Somerhalder commented next to the photo in which he appears with Wesley on the set of The CW series:

“The Vampire Diaries adventure was truly amazing”

“FIVE YEARS AGO TODAY! Just got this from @PaulWesley…OMG five years ago we finished The Vampire Diaries for good. Here’s a behind-the-scenes photo of The Brother’s Bond just before the final scene was shot. This adventure was really amazing. And now look at what we have been able to build together with all of you. @BrothersBondBourbon is very special to us and we are so grateful to share it with all of you. What a crazy adventure brother, it was goodbye. As Damon Salvatore would say… ‘Hello little brother’ and here we are again! Who could have imagined how far he would go after filming that scene in Vancouver, flying on wires and hissing at each other with fangs! Ian Somerhalder wrote.

“The amazing @ dijonnaise911 squinting in the background to make sure the beautiful lights are on! God-damned memories! Woof. I’m excited. It has become one of the most watched series in television history. Craziness”.

On March 10, 2022, it will be five years since the last episode of the series aired on The CW. Paul Wesley was quick to respond to his The Vampire Diaries co-star. The performer of Stefan Salvatore in the fantasy drama, he wrote in his Instagram post as he reminisced about how young they were just five years ago. This was what he said: