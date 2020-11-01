The Vampire Diaries: Strange Difficulties in the Story

While the two spinoffs from The Vampire Diaries series: The Originals and Legacies have definitely helped spread the stories of some of our favorite characters, that doesn’t help with the unanswered questions from the original series.

Damon and the disappearance of his abilities

In the first few episodes of the series, Damon was able to turn into a raven and could apparently control the fog, those powers basically disappeared after the first parts of The Vampire Diaries.

There are a lot of things that were a big problem in the early episodes of The Vampire Diaries. They are likely to be simply removed so the show can focus on bigger stories but it’s still frustrating and empty.

First living beings to be vampires

The Mikaelson family were the first group of humans to be cursed for becoming vampires and they are the oldest supernatural creatures in the world of The Vampire Diaries or not?

Later in The Vampire Diaries, we were introduced to Silas, Amara, and Qetsiyah. These ancient beings are two doppelgängers and a witch and were known as the first immortals, predating the Mikaelson family by centuries.

The map of the cure

The tattoos that the vampire hunters from The Vampire Diaries who made up The Five had were supposedly a map of the cure. These did not lead to a cure at all and the tattoos were never mentioned again, being strange.



