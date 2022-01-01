The Vampire Diaries: Paul Wesley almost didn’t play Stefan for this shocking reason

The CW network broadcast for eight seasons from 2009 to 2017 one of the most iconic and memorable vampire shows on television, The Vampire Diaries, a hit drama that won the hearts of millions of fans around the world who loved it. they consider a cult series.

Its enormous popularity was due in large part not only to the fascinating plot that chronicled the lives of the brothers Damon and Stefan Salvatore, played by Ian Somerhalder and Paul Welsey respectively, but also to the acting quality of each of their characters, including Elena. Gilbert by Nina Dobrev.

These three characters, and the rest of the cast that made The Vampire Diaries come to life, will continue in the memories of viewers, who to date clamor for a reboot of the series that has two successful spinoff series The Originals and Legacies to its name. The latter is currently broadcasting its season 4 on The CW, also a product of the creation of Julie Plec.

he truth is, fans of The Vampire Diaries probably couldn’t imagine another actor playing Stefan Salvatore other than Paul Wesley. However, what many viewers probably did not know is that the star came close to landing the role on the series, despite being asked to audition.

Pau Wesley almost missed his chance to play Stefan Salvatore on The Vampire Diaries for a shocking reason. According to the show’s creators Kevin Williamson and Julie Plec, they didn’t think he was a good fit in part because of his physical appearance. This is what Plec revealed to Entertainment Weekly:

“There just aren’t that many actors who can live in both worlds, the world of heartthrob and the world of serious actor, and Paul had never been a heartthrob and neither Kevin nor I saw him as a heartthrob, which I think was a kind of a problem heartbreaker ”.

It turns out that Paul Wesley himself also considered his age a problem for Stefan as he looked so much older for the character, and so he auditioned to play Damon, whose role was ultimately assigned to Somerhalder. This was stated by Wesley in an interview:

“And they wouldn’t see me because of Stefan because they thought he was too old. [Laughs] So I went in and read for Damon, they called me back and it went well. Then I didn’t hear anything and went on with my life.

It turns out that if Nina Dobrev had not come in aspiring for the role of Elena in The Vampire Diaries, Wesley would not have been able to play Stefan Salvatore. Kevin Williamson assured that they changed their opinion about the actor, who constantly insisted to stay with the role. This was said by the co-creator:

“Paul came over like 100 times and every time he came, we were like, ‘Okay, here’s Paul Wesley again.’ I liked; I just didn’t love him. And just once we found Nina and put them together, I said, ‘Oh, he’s really good, who is that? He’s the guy we hang out with 15 times. “