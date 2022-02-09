The Vampire Diaries: Nina Dobrev spoke for the first time of the romance she had on the set

The Vampire Diaries since its debut in 2009 has become one of the most popular fantasy drama and vampire shows in television history. For more than eight years, this program was broadcast on The CW screens, and thanks to this time on the air, many viewers were delighted with each of the characters and their actors.

As expected from a drama as long as this, many actors end up getting romantically involved with their co-stars, and in The Vampire Diaries it was no exception, the actress Nina Dobrev, started dating one of her partners and To the surprise of many, this was one of the most important actors in the cast.

The intense chemistry between Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder was so strong and evident on The CW screens, it caused many fans to root for the characters of Elena Gilbert and Damon Salvatore to get together. And the actors took their chemistry off-screen when they started dating after The Vampire Diaries aired.

However, despite her romance, Dobrev had a rule against dating co-stars before beginning an affair with Somerhalder. As mentioned above, The Vampire Diaries premiered in 2009, but it wasn’t until a year later that Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder began their romance, and it wasn’t until 2011 that they announced their relationship to fans.

At the beginning of the series, Elena and Damon share a relationship, but it was further complicated by the fact that Elena was dating Damon’s brother, Stefan. On The CW screens, Elena and Damon gave in to their feelings, and Dobrev and Somerhalder did the same in real life.

Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder broke up in 2013

Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder ended their relationship after three years of dating, that is, in 2013. Despite this breakup, both actors at all times remained professional in their roles in The Vampire Diaries, since they decided not to wear their differences to the screens. These were the words of the actress in an interview talking about her relationship with her co-star:

“The first time I was on the cover of Seventeen, the cover line was ‘Nina: Why wouldn’t I date any of her co-stars?'” “And then two years later she was dating one of them.”

“It’s funny that I said that, but you know what? Honestly, it was what she believed at the time. I didn’t want to date one of my co-stars – my goal on the show was to be professional. But sometimes you can’t help who you have a connection with, and you can only fight for so long, which I did for a long, long time.”