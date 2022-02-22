The Vampire Diaries: Ian Somerhalder teases with a video of the character of Paul Wesley

The popular stars of the series The Vampire Diaries, Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley continue to give something to talk about despite the fact that the program ended its eighth season in 2017. Both actors are still great friends, so they often make jokes with each other, without However, a post by Somerhalder mocking Wesley’s character has shocked many fans.

Recall that The Vampire Diaries was first released on September 10, 2009, focusing on the characters of Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley as the vampire brothers Stefan and Damon Salvatore, as well as Elena Gilbert (played by Nina Dobrev), being one of Favorite trios from The CW’s teen dramas for their love triangle.

Although The Vampire Diaries ended on March 10, 2017 with its eighth season, Somerhalder and Wesley have remained close behind the camera, in fact, in 2020, they both founded their passionate project Brother’s Bond after sharing and continuing their love for the bourbon (a type of whiskey) off screen. Due to their friendship and business relationship, both are usually active on their social networks sharing great moments.

In fact, a recent hilarious video Somerhalder posted on his TikTok account shows him making fun of Wesley’s character on The Vampir Diaries. The video is subtitled “Expectation vs Reality”, showing the actor’s inability to replicate his character’s vampiric reflexes by being agile and skilled. If you don’t have TikTok you can enjoy the video here on YouTube.

“Expectation vs Reality,” Somerhalder wrote.

In the expectation video, an edited scene is seen by fans of Wesley’s character catching a soccer ball with ease while careless. While in the reality video, the actor is seen being surprised when they throw a soccer ball at him that was thrown by Somerhalder, who smiles at the end because of the gestures that Wesley made when catching it.

Both actors constantly post their day-to-day on social networks, joking with fans of The Vampire Diaries, in addition to promoting some of the projects they are carrying out throughout the United States. However, some are still waiting to see them again in a program or movie.