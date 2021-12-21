The Vampire Diaries: 10 Best Stefan and Damon Moments

The Vampire Diaries is one of the most famous series and won a legion of fans around the world over its 8 seasons, full of mystical creatures like vampires and witches.

But what was most successful in this series were the iconic characters, such as brothers Stefan (Paul Wesley) and Damon Salvatore (Ian Somerhalder), who lived great adventures side by side in the universe of The Vampire Diaries.

So, check out our list of the 10 best Stefan and Damon moments during the series!

10. Stefan tries to fix Damon and Elena’s relationship

Although Stefan and Elena’s (Nina Dobrev) relationship ran through the first 4 seasons, Stefan pushed his pride aside and in Season 5’s “500 Years of Solitude” he ended up having a conversation with Damon and helping him deal with the problems of his relationship with the young woman.

9. Stefan and Damon talk after Jeremy’s death

The death of Jeremy (Steven R. McQueen) in Season 4 was quite painful for Elena, although it wasn’t permanent, and it sparked a feeling of brotherhood between Damon and Stefan.

The Salvatore brothers talked and Damon even told Stefan that, without him, the young man was not enough to maintain Elena’s humanity.

8. The meeting of the brothers in 1942

Damon ended up promising that he would make his brother’s life hell after he became a vampire and ended up drifting away during the 1900s, but in 1942 they end up reuniting and Lexi (Arielle Kebbel) convinces Stefan to make up.

Despite being happy to see his brother, Damon ends up following his life in a selfless act and lets Lexi continue with the process of retaking Stefan’s humanity.

7. Stefan begs Damon not to dissect his body

The impact of Elena’s loss was too great and, during Season 7, Damon decides he will dissect her body until she returns, but Stefan has a long conversation and begs him not to do this and not abandon him.

6. Stefan helps Damon when he is marked by Rayna

After Rayna (Leslie-Anne Huff) branded Damon with her sword and sentenced him to an eternity on the run from the slayer, Stefan sided with his brother and continued to look for ways to help through this unexpected and troubled time.

5. Damon tries to save Stefan trapped in a human’s body

During season 7 of the series, Stefan ends up trapped in the body of a random human and has to face a cruel winter night. Damon tries to track down his brother to save him and while that happens they end up having a conversation and the young man apologizes to Stefan for all the times he let him down.

4. Damon is shaken by Stefan’s death

The deaths of The Vampire Diaries don’t last long, but the moment Stefan dies in Season 5 shakes all the characters, who struggle to try to save him from the Other Side.

But what many did not expect is that Damon would be the most convinced to save his brother and was quite shaken by the possibility of losing him forever.

3. Damon returns from the Other Side and finds Stefan

Another defining moment in the life of the Salvatore brothers was the return of Damon’s death in season 5, which goes to meet his brother, now a mechanic who lives his life trying to get over Damon’s death, and ends up having a very happy moment with side of him during the reunion.

2. Stefan sacrifices himself for Damon

What many didn’t expect at the end of the series happened: the story ended up turning to the Salvatore brothers and, despite Damon wanting to sacrifice himself for Stefan to live his life with Caroline (Candice King), the opposite happens and Stefan ends up dying for may your brother survive.

1. Damon finds peace with Stefan in the afterlife

The final scene of the Salvatore brothers and the iconic “Hello, brother” could not be left out of this list, as the end of the series is marked by the brothers’ reunion at the Salvatore mansion and they manage to find peace after centuries of conflict.