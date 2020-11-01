The value of NASA’s new study is astonishing

NASA, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, conducted a study on 16 asteroids called Psyche, located between the planets Mars and Jupiter. It is stated that he will send an unmanned spacecraft in 2022 to fully examine the asteroid, which is thought to have iron and nickel-dominated mines.

16 Psyche’s price is astonishing

Research has revealed that the asteroid 16 Psyche rotating between Mars and Jupiter has an estimated value of 10 thousand quadrillion. This amount corresponds to more money than the entire world economy. According to research published in The Planetary Science Journal, new images taken from NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope provide us with a closer view of the asteroid.

Scientists comment that the asteroid may belong to the core of an ancient planet that lost its crust and mantle after multiple collisions during the creation of our solar system. It takes 2 years to come to a truly real conclusion. Because NASA will send an unmanned spacecraft to examine it closely.

16 Psyche was first discovered on 17 March 1853 by the Italian astronomer Anniale de Gasparis. It was named after Psyche, who was also the spirit goddess. Approximately 370 million kilometers from Earth, the asteroid is one of the largest objects in our solar system. The diameter of the potato-shaped structure is estimated to be around 140 million.



