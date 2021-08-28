The Value of a Bitcoin (BTC) Index Reaches a One-Month High

Bitcoin: On-chain data analytics firm Glassnode tweeted that the Bitcoin HODLer Net Position Change index has reached a significant level of 24,906,171.

Glassnode says that the measurement is about long-term Bitcoin investors and that Bitcoin position changes are tracked monthly. When the metric turns negative, it indicates that investors are selling their Bitcoins and withdrawing their profits.

When the net position change of investors increases, it means that long-term investors open new positions in Bitcoin.

New Investors Coming

Glassnode recently shared another tweet, revealing that new investors are actively coming in. The company says the number of non-zero wallets has hit a one-month high, currently hitting 38,241,875 addresses.

Bitcoin is trading at $48,038 at the time of writing, according to Coinecko data.