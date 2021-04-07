The Vaccine Race: Globoplay series will address Covid-19

The documentary series A Corrida das Vacinas, by Globoplay, was announced this Sunday (4) during a live on Instagram in partnership with the Show da Vida page, and also with a report on the program Fantástico.

With its premiere scheduled for this Thursday (8), the series brings backstage trips to Russia and India to find out more about the progress of the vaccines.

Learn more about The Vaccine Race

The documentary series was directed by reporter Álvaro Pereira Júnior, in partnership with Globo journalism, and immersed himself in the universe of vaccine production against Covid-19. There will be five episodes, with one release per week throughout the month of April and the first week of May.

The novelty is that anyone who is not a subscriber to the streaming service will also be able to check the content as soon as it is available on Globoplay.

The reporter and director of the series portrayed a real race against time as scientists struggled to produce the immunizers. In addition, he also included in the documentary scenes of political clashes in Brazil and behind the scenes not only of his travels, but also of international negotiations.

Spectators also check out stories of Brazilian volunteers who were vaccinated with the experimental doses, in addition to accompanying people who continue to respect the isolation measures while waiting for the vaccines.

