The V BTS muse everyone talks about?

For a few days there has been talking about Elizabeth the muse that V from BTS shouted from the rooftops. Who?

This day in Somagnews we will talk about Elizabeth, the muse of BTS V who has left us confused and caused a lot of intrigue among Kim Tae Hyung’s fans, since he named her.

And it is that we remember how it all began. BTS released the new behind-the-scenes video for their “Black Swan” MV, at which point the members transform into musical actors at the Los Angeles Theater.

But what does all this have to do with the unknown BTS V muse named Elizabeth, which prompted K-pop group fans around the world to ask the question Who is Elizabeth and why am I not the muse? ?

Discovering the muse of V

Turns out on October 24, V became so immersed in role-playing when he sang “This is the Moment” by Jekyll & Hyde and a snippet called “Nessun Dorma” by Turandot that talks about a mysterious muse that the BTS member said. “Elizabeth, we will meet again.”

The mystery seems to have disappeared, but it turns out that neither Jekyll & Hyde nor Turandot have a character named Elizabeth, so who is she?

Faced with such a question, fans thought that he could be the main character in Elisabeth, a German-speaking musical about the life and death of Empress Elisabeth of Austria, wife of Emperor Franz Joseph I.

Actresses Ok Joo Hyun and Kim So Hyun played Elisabeth in a South Korean production of the 2018 musical, while VIXX’s Leo, JYJ’s Kim Junsu, and V’s close friend Park Hyung Sik played Der Tod, also known as “The Death (Death)”.

Although the plot of the musical revolves around the fictional romance between Elisabeth and Der Tod throughout her life. If Elisabeth returns to Korea, Kim Tae Hyung would be a fantastic candidate for Der Tod!

Can you imagine BTS’s V becoming Der Tod? But whatever it is, here we leave you the video behind the scenes and we guarantee that you will not regret it.



