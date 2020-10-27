The USA will also tax airdrops

The US tax agency IRS has announced that cryptocurrencies obtained through airdrops and hard forks are also included in the scope of tax.

A new statement about cryptocurrencies came from the US Tax Administration IRS. In the update of the Federal Tax Draft for the year 2020, Hodlers and those who make a profit with their cryptocurrencies or those who buy services (or goods) from them are clearly separated.

In the statement made by the institution, some changes were made in the cryptocurrency section specified in Article 1040 of the draft, and if people made the sale or purchase of crypto money or made their payments with crypto money for any service or purchase of real estate, it was obliged to notify the IRS. .

Including hard forks and airdrops

For those who invest in crypto money assets, a detailed tax obligation has come from the IRS. US citizens must notify the IRS if they have also earned crypto money through a fork or airdrop (distribution).

Updates to the blockchain code result in two similar but disconnected networks. These networks have their own cryptocurrencies. A person who had 10 Bitcoins in the Bitcoin hard fork in 2017 also had 10 Bitcoin Cash at the end of the fork. Here the IRS wants 10 BCHs to be notified to it.

No obligation to Hodlers

Those who carry out all these transactions in 2020 must notify the IRS or answer “Yes” to the relevant questions in the letters coming to the houses … However, here one group differs from the others. Only those who hold crypto money in 2020, that is, Hodlers, do not have to notify IRS2. Or, if these people just transferred their cryptocurrencies from one wallet to another, that is, if they did not make any profit or did not purchase a service or a product, they do not have a notification requirement.

The draft has not been enacted yet, but it is considered certain that the file will be accepted in this form without major changes. The institution was previously criticized for acting slowly on these matters or simply responding to sending a letter in cases of incorrect filing or non-response.



