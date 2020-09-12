The USA Sent 8,800 Immigrant Children to the Border

As a consequence of the coronavirus pandemic, some 8,800 unaccompanied migrant children have been expelled from the United States by COVID-19, reported officials from the government led by Donald Trump.

According to figures from the US administration, the situation of the large number of deportations has been since March of this year, when the crisis due to the pandemic began to worsen, AFP reported.

Given this, among other measures to avoid concentrations of unaccompanied migrant minors, the decision was made to expel the children from the United States.

In March of this year the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released a statement authorizing these deportations.

In addition, around 7,600 adults with children were deported by the Donald Trump government due to the coronavirus pandemic with the justification of avoiding outbreaks in the different migrant detention centers and in the United States population.



