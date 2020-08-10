The USA Officially Approves The Trade Of Bitcoin

The New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) gave the green light for trading eight crypto assets in the state.
New York’s top financial regulator has published its “approved list” of a range of cryptocurrencies that licensed cryptocurrency exchanges can list or custody. Crypto assets included for listing and trading are:
- Bitcoin (BTC)
- Binance USD (BUSD)
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH)
- Ethereum (ETH)
- Gemini Dollar (GUSD)
- Litecoin (LTC)
- Pax Gold (PAXG)
- Paxos Standard (PAX)
As for the cryptocurrencies approved for custody service, it includes:
Bitcoin
- Binance USD
- Bitcoin Cash
- Ethereum Classic (ETC)
- I Etherea
- Gemini Dollar
- the Litecon
- Pax Gold
- Paxos Standard
- XRP
The Status of Bitcoin (BTC) and 7 Altcoins May Change
According to the NYDFS, licensees must notify the regulator before using any of the Green List coins for commercial purposes. Also, NYDFS says it has the authority to remove any of the coins on the list.
“DFS may prohibit or otherwise restrict the use of a cryptocurrency at any time and in its sole discretion. DFS may require any VC Entity to de-list, cease or otherwise limit or restrict any cryptocurrency-related activity.