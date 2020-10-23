The US signs a global agreement against abortion

The United States signed a declaration against abortion in conjunction with more than 30 countries, representing more than 1.6 billion people approximately.

The United States hosted the ceremony for the signing of the Geneva Consensus Declaration on Thursday, a landmark document rejecting the claim that abortion is an international human right.

“Today we leave a clear marker; UN agencies can no longer reinterpret and misinterpret the agreed language without accountability, “said the Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) in the United States, Alex Azar, during the ceremony held on October 22.

Similarly, Azar affirmed that governments have the sovereign right to make their own laws to protect the lives of innocents and to draft their regulations on abortion. He also said that “in signing the declaration today, the United States is honored to stand alongside Brazil, Egypt, Hungary, Indonesia and Uganda, the interregional co-sponsors of the declaration.”

United States and 31 countries sign pact against abortion

It turned out that a total of 32 countries signed the declaration, representing more than 1.6 billion people. For his part, Azar called the signature the “high point” of his time in front of the department and noted that countries that have not yet signed the document can still do so.

“The Geneva Consensus Declaration is a historic document, which clearly establishes our position as nations on women’s health, the family, the honor of life, and the defense of national sovereignty,” said Azar, calling it “much more than a statement of beliefs ”.

Somagnews notes that the statement was partially written in response to a “disturbing trend” at the United Nations. “Increasingly, some wealthy nations and UN agencies indebted to them erroneously claim that abortion is a universal human right,” Azar added.

The Secretary of Human and Health Services (HHS) in the United States, Alex Azar, said that these policies have the effect of forcing countries to implement “progressive” abortion laws or face the loss of funding or international prestige.



