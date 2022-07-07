The US Secretary of State reacted to the decision of Britney Griner

WNBA superstar Brittney Griner pleaded guilty to drug possession in a Moscow court on Thursday. As a result, she could face up to 10 years in prison.

Despite her guilty plea, the United States Government maintains that Griner was “wrongfully detained” by Russian authorities.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken stressed the government’s commitment to returning Griner home.

“The staff of [the US Embassy in Russia] was again present today at the trial of Britney Griner and handed her a letter from President Biden. We will not relent until Britney, Paul Whelan and all other illegally detained Americans are reunited with their loved ones,” he tweeted after today’s statement.

According to ESPN investigative reporter T.J. Quinn will likely need a guilty plea before any trade deal is struck between the governments of the United States and Russia.

“Sources said that pleading guilty to drug possession and drug smuggling charges was a strategy to help facilitate a prisoner exchange that could bring Griner home, and it was also an admission that she would not be exonerated in any way,” Quinn reports.

Griner told the judge that she “inadvertently” packed the alleged hash oil cartridges in her luggage and had no intention of violating Russian law.

“I would like to plead guilty, Your Honor. But there was no intent. I didn’t want to break the law,” she said.

The next hearing in the Griner case will take place next Thursday.