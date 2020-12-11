The US government wants Facebook to sell its companies

Since Mark Zuckerberg founded Facebook (FB), the company has been in the eye of the hurricane for various legal issues that has triggered numerous millionaire lawsuits that have led its CEO to spend several million to solve problems that have to do with privacy, authorship of rights, among others.

A few hours ago the world’s leading social media company was notified that it will face justice again. And is that 48 of the 50 states of the country, as well as the federal government sued Facebook yesterday. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) filed a lawsuit accusing FB of abusing its monopoly power to subdue the competition.

The objective of this lawsuit is for the Zuckerberg firm to reduce the size of the company and its position in the social media market, since they consider that being a monopoly affects the free market and business competition. An example of the above has to do with the fact that the company owns the WhatsApp, messaging, and Instagram platforms for photographs.

In 2012 Facebook acquired Instagram for a sum that exceeds 700 million dollars. Two years later, they bought WhatsApp for $ 22 million. This represented that the Mark Zuckerberg emporium was gradually taking over the market in the world of social networks.

Therefore, the 48 states denounced Facebook for illegally acquiring competitors such as Instagram or WhatsApp, which is why they are the promoters of the dissolution of the monopoly. The lawsuit was filed in federal court in Washington and was announced by Letitia James, the attorney general of the state of New York, who is leading the action.

Given what happened, the company from Palo Alto, California, established a position in a statement in which it regrets the actions of the Federal Trade Commission and the others involved. Facebook assured that those really affected by the restrictions that are intended to be imposed will be the users of its services.



