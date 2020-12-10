The US Department of Commerce sued Facebook!

The US Federal Trade Commission and 46 US states sued Facebook for violating antitrust law. He may have to sell Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram.

Facebook is facing a new problem. A bilateral antitrust lawsuit was filed by the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and 46 states in the US against Facebook, which recently bought Instagram and WhatsApp.

“The actions of consolidating and maintaining Facebook’s monopoly, which is at the center of the lives of millions of Americans, deprive consumers of the benefits of competition,” said Ian Conner, director of the FTC’s Competition Bureau. Our goal is to prevent Facebook’s anti-competitive behavior and to restore the appropriate environment for free competition to develop. ” said.

According to the information obtained, the reason for this lawsuit was stated as Facebook’s unfair competition environment by combining services such as WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger. In other words, in the antitrust laws, which are called competition laws, it is aimed to prevent unfair competition by addressing the possible consequences of this movement of Facebook, preventing cartel formation, competition laws, consumer rights.



