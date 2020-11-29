The US Army will create a mind-reading platform!

The US Army is funding a project to promote research in neuroscience, according to the US-based website C4ISRNET. It aims to create a mind-reading system that will allow soldiers to communicate with each other on the battlefield.

US Army allocates $ 6.25 million for mind reading platform

The US military is determined to explore the possibilities of an experimental telepathy project and its potential applications in the war of the future. To speed up the process, the Army Research Department (ARO) allocated $ 6.25 million to research over the next five years.

How to reassure experts on the advancement of mind-reading technology can take up to 20 years. ARO neuroscientists have already announced that they have learned to decode and analyze neuronal signals produced by the brain.

Isolating individual signals is not mind reading in the full sense of the word. Still, we can call it a turning point in determining the meaning and purpose of individual messages to help computers interpret them.

Using a proprietary algorithm and advanced math, ARO researchers were able to determine which brain signals were working to direct movement and which were related to behavior. They managed to distinguish these two types of signals from other messages.

Ultimately, scientists want to create a system where computers provide feedback to soldiers’ brains based on their thinking. The goal is to correct behavior in life-threatening situations. Silent communication between field soldiers will be the next logical step in developing mind reading systems in combat.

Scientists are now experimenting with lab monkeys to collect and compare samples of brain signals. ARO experts believe the technology is still in its infancy but the situation will change in the coming years.



