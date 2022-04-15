The ups and downs of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard over the years: Divorce, libel suit and more

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have been married for less than two years, but since breaking up in 2016, they have experienced a lot of ups and downs.

The Oscar nominee and the Aquaman star met on the set of the 2011 film The Rum Diary, the production of which began in early 2009. At that time, Depp was in a long-term relationship with Vanessa Paradis, with whom he has a daughter Lily-Rose. (born in 1999) and son Jack (born in 2002).

The actor from Pirates of the Caribbean and the French singer announced their separation in June 2012. He and Heard began dating in the same year, but first officially appeared as a couple only in January 2014, when they attended a gala concert together.

The duo tied the knot in February 2015 during a modest ceremony at Depp’s house, and then staged a larger and more lavish celebration in the Bahamas, on the actor’s private island.

“Nothing is a drastic change,” Heard told Elle magazine in June 2015 after the couple’s wedding. “We’ve been together for a long time, so it was a pretty organic process. I have a fiercely independent spirit.”

However, the trouble started right away. Shortly after their wedding, Heard and Depp made headlines when they brought their two dogs, Pistol and Boo, to Australia without proper paperwork. The country has strict animal quarantine rules due to the many unique species of flora and fauna.

As a result of their settlement with the nation, the couple later recorded a widely discussed apology video in which they talked about the importance of biosecurity. “Australia is a beautiful island with a treasure trove of unique plants, animals and people,” Heard began in a video released in April 2016. Depp added: “He needs to be protected.”

A month later, the couple broke up. The “Super Mike XXL” actress filed for divorce from Depp in May 2016, citing irreconcilable differences. Two days after filing the application, Heard accused her ex-husband of domestic violence and obtained a temporary restraining order against him.

A representative for the “In Search of Neverland” actor denied the allegations in a statement at the time, saying, “Given the brevity of this marriage and the most recent and tragic loss of his mother, Johnny will not respond to any obscene false stories, gossip. , misinformation and lies about his personal life. I hope that the dissolution of this short marriage will be resolved quickly.”

In August 2016, the couple reached an agreement and their divorce was finalized in January 2017. However, the turmoil continued for a long time after their breakup.

If you or someone you know is being subjected to domestic violence, call the national Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.

March 2009

The couple met during the filming of the film “Rum Diary”, which was based on the novel of the same name by Depp’s late friend Hunter S. Thompson. Heard played Chenault, Paul’s lover, Depp’s character.

2012

The couple began dating in the same year when Depp announced his separation from his longtime partner Paradis. In January 2014, the Kentucky native and the Justice League star got engaged. Heard didn’t often speak publicly about her then-fiance, but she rejected the idea that her relationship helped her succeed in Hollywood. “I haven’t noticed any changes in my career,” she told W magazine in May 2014. “And, for better or worse, I’ve always had a personal life that some people found particularly obscene.”

February 2015

The couple tied the knot twice: once at Depp’s house and once again at a ceremony on his private island in the Bahamas.

May 2016

Heard filed for divorce after just over a year of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. At first, she accused Depp of domestic violence a few days after filing for divorce. After Hurd showed the court a photo of herself with a bruised face, the judge issued her a temporary restraining order against Depp, who denied her accusations of violence.

January 2017

The former spouses finalized their divorce five months after reaching a settlement agreement.

June 2018

Depp filed a libel suit against the British newspaper The Sun after the publication called him a “wife beater” in an article about his participation in the TV series “Fantastic Beasts”. The trial, originally scheduled for March 2020, was later postponed to July 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

December 2018

Heard published an article in The Washington Post detailing how her life changed after she came forward with her accusations against Depp in 2016. She did not mention him by name, but mentioned a moment “two years earlier” when she “became a public figure representing domestic violence.”

2019

In early 2019, Depp filed a $50 million libel suit against Heard over an essay she wrote for The Washington Post. Hurd asked the court to dismiss the lawsuit, but in August 2021, a Virginia judge ruled that the case could be heard.