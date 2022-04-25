The ups and downs of Jared Padalecki over the years: from success in “Supernatural” to a shocking car crash

Leaving an impression. Jared Padalecki achieved success in his career thanks to roles in “Gilmore Girls” and “Supernatural,” but people also talked about the actor behind the scenes.

Having gained fame thanks to the role of Dean Forester in the Gilmore Girls series, Padalecki moved to the CW Supernatural series in 2005. The Texas native and his co-star Jensen Ackles quickly won fans over with the fictional fraternal bond between Sam Winchester and Dean Winchester.

After a decade on the small screen as Sam Padalecki made headlines when he spoke candidly about his personal struggle with depression. “I’ve had my own problems in the past with not [being] so happy with where I am in life,” he told Variety in March 2015. “Maybe a lot of people don’t know this, but season 3, we were shooting an episode and I went back to my trailer to change clothes and just broke down.”

The New York Minute actor continued: “The doctor came to the set, talked to me for about 30 or 45 minutes and said: “Jared, I think you’re clinically depressed. I think I should write you a note and we can stop production for five days and then we can continue.”

This experience inspired Padalecki to launch an online campaign called Always Keep Fighting. As part of an online fundraiser, fans could buy a shirt to support the non-profit organization “Write Love on Her Hands” — an organization that offers help to people struggling with depression, addiction, self-harm and suicide.

“There’s nothing shameful about fighting every day,” Padalecki told Variety at the time. “But fight every day, and, apparently, if you are still alive to hear these words or read this interview, then you are winning your war. You’re here. You can’t win every battle. There will be really difficult days. There may be some difficult moments on any given day, but hopefully it will help someone to think, “It’s not easy; it’s a struggle, but I’ll keep fighting.”

The CW star continued to use his connection with his followers to share news about his life. In March 2019, the cast of Supernatural confirmed that the series would end after 15 seasons. At the time, Padalecki noted that saying goodbye to the series would be “bittersweet.”

“We really became a family. In 15 years we got rid of fat. We didn’t fire anyone, but if they didn’t like being there, they left. Therefore, the people who are there want to be there.”

For Padalecki, the completion of “Supernatural” after such a long period was “hard” for everyone. “We have known [each other] for 15 years. We have seen births and deaths, divorces and marriages. I mean, I met my wife in season 4 and we have three kids! So much has happened,” he continued. “I feel such a deep connection with everyone.”

After breaking up on the screen, Padalecki and his former partner in the film Ackles shocked fans when they argued over the spin-off of the series “Winchesters”. In June 2021, Padalecki expressed disappointment that he did not know that Ackles was involved in the next chapter of the franchise.

“Dude. I’m happy for you. I wish I could hear about it in some other way other than Twitter. I’m happy to watch, but upset that Sam Winchester didn’t take any part,” he tweeted in June 2021.

The Smallville graduate, for his part, later explained that longtime friends were able to sort out their problems. “I love you, @jarpad… I miss these conversations. I forgot how much time we always spent face to face. And I miss it too. I know you’re busy.… so am I, but you’re still my brother. I miss you, buddy.”

The duo reunited when Ackles filmed an episode of Padalecki’s series “Walker” in April 2022.

Scroll down to find out about the ups and downs of Padaleka over the years:

2000

Padalecki played Dean Forester in the TV series Gilmore Girls from 2000 to 2005. He was one of the main cast members in seasons 2 and 3 before taking on a recurring role in season 5.

2004

During the filming of “Flight of the Phoenix” in Africa, the “Christmas Cottage” actor later said that in 2004 he turned his car over during clinical death. During a performance in 2017, Padalecki recalled running away from the car because he expected it to explode.

2005

After working on Gilmore Girls, Padalecki joined Supernatural starring Sam Winchester. The supernatural series tells about Sam and his brother Dean Winchester (Eccles), who hunt demons, ghosts, monsters and many others.

2011

During the filming of the fourth season of Supernatural, the Friday the 13th star met his current wife Genevieve Cortese. Padalecki proposed at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York in 2009, and they were married less than a year later.

2012

In March 2012, the couple had a son, Thomas.

2013

Cortese gave birth to her second son Austin in December 2013.