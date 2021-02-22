The update decision from Samsung will be very pleasing!

Samsung has made a decision that will make its users very happy about Android security update. The company announced today that it will give security updates to Galaxy series smartphone models for four years from now on.

Samsung said that its decision will cover all Galaxy series smartphones and tablets it has launched since 2019. This announced decision corresponds to the exact amount of more than 130 smartphones and tablets. Moreover, Samsung’s decision is not only for flagship-level devices; it also covers entry and midrange devices.

Samsung will provide security updates for four years

“At Samsung, our number one priority is to provide our users with the best and safest mobile experience and to continuously optimize the security of our products and services,” said Seungwon Shin, Head of the Samsung Electronics Security Team. gave his statements.

Following its announcement, the list shared by Samsung, which explains which devices will receive security updates for four years, is as follows:

Galaxy Foldable Devices: Fold, Fold 5G, Z Fold2, Z Fold2 5G, Z Flip, Z Flip 5G

Galaxy S Series: S10, S10 +, S10e, S10 5G, S10 Lite, S20, S20 5G, S20 +, S20 + 5G, S20 Ultra, S20 Ultra 5G, S20 FE, S20 FE 5G, S21 5G, S21 + 5G, S21 Ultra 5G

Galaxy Note Series: Note10, Note10 5G, Note10 +, Note10 + 5G, Note10 Lite, Note20, Note20 5G, Note20 Ultra, Note20 Ultra 5G

Galaxy A Series: A10, A10e, A10s, A20, A20s, A30, A30s, A40, A50, A50s, A60, A70, A70s, A80, A90 5G, A11, A21, A21s, A31, A41, A51, A51 5G, A71, A71 5G, A02s, A12, A32 5G, A42 5G

Galaxy M Series: M10s, M20, M30, M30s, M40, M11, M12, M21, M31, M31s, M51

Galaxy XCover Series: XCover4s, XCover FieldPro, XCover Pro

Galaxy Tab Series: Tab Active Pro, Tab Active3, Tab A 8 (2019), Tab A with S Pen, Tab A 8.4 (2020), Tab A7, Tab S5e, Tab S6, Tab S6 5G, Tab S6 Lite, Tab S7 The Tab S7 +

So what do you think about this update decision taken by Samsung? Do not neglect to share your comments with us.