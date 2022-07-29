The Upcoming Star Trek Crossover is Even More Exciting Knowing 1 detail of BTS

There’s one behind-the-scenes detail that makes the upcoming Star Trek: Strange New Worlds crossover with Star Trek: Lower Decks even more exciting. Panel H at the Star Trek Universe Hall at San Diego Comic Con 2022 confirmed that the starship Enterprise of Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) will meet the lower decks of the USS Cerritos, and it will combine live action and animation with Tony Newsom and Jack Quaid. Aboard the Enterprise as Ensigns Beckett Mariner and Brad Boimler!

How and why the Cerritos met with the Enterprise is kept secret. In addition to breaking down the wall between animation and live action, Strange New Worlds and Lower Decks occur 120 years apart. Pike’s Enterprise is in the middle of a historic five-year mission in the 23rd century of Star Trek: The Original Series. Meanwhile, the not quite historical missions of the Second Contact of Cerritos take place at the end of the 24th century. As “Star Trek: Lower Decks” enters season 3, Captain Carol Freeman (Dawn Lewis) is under arrest by Starfleet on charges of plotting to blow up the planet Pakled. Mariner must hire Boimler and her companions from the lower deck to rescue Freeman, who is also her mother. Meanwhile, the production of the 2nd season of Strange New Worlds has been completed, and its premiere will take place only in 2023, so the adventures of the 3rd season on the lower decks will be long finished by the time Pike and the Enterprise team return with Lieutenant James T. Kirk (Paul Wesley). joining Strange New Worlds.

As exciting as the prospect of merging the two “Star Trek” series so that Boimler and Mariner can appear in live action is, there is another potential aspect of the “Lower Decks” crossover / Strange New Worlds”, which is also interesting: Cerritos and The Enterprise’s First. Officers could meet in a crossover! Number one Cerritos is Commander Jack Ransom (voiced by Jerry O’Connell), and number one Enterprise (creator of this title) – Lieutenant Commander Una Chin-Riley (Rebecca Romayne) – both Jerry and Rebecca are actually married. life. The crossover could include O’Connell, who will also appear in live action as Ransom to meet Una Romine, or it could mean Pike’s number one could become animated and board Cerritos. In any case, if this happens, it will be the first time that the current first couple from “Star Trek” will share the screen together in Strange New Worlds.

Rebecca Romaine and Jerry O’Connell — the historical couple from “Star Trek”

It would be very wise for Star Trek to finally pay attention and play up the fact that Rebecca Romaine and Jerry O’Connell are married and they both play first officers in their own Star Trek shows. In fact, they are the first and only married couple who are simultaneously number one in their own Star Trek series. Of course, Romayne has the right to brag about the fact that Una is number one on the Enterprise, the greatest ship in Star Trek. But O’Connell is an underrated comedic force on the lower decks, and Commander Ransom had amazing and memorable moments on his show. A live-action appearance in the crossover would also allow O’Connell to don a Starfleet uniform on screen for the first time. In addition, the crossover is expected to happen later in the second season of Strange New Worlds, so that Una will be reinstated as number one on the Enterprise.

Ironically, both first aides were possessed by powerful energy; Una, a genetically engineered Illyrian, absorbed the virus that caused her cascade in the 3rd episode of Strange New Worlds, “Ghosts of Illyria”, while Ransom was filled with “strange energies” and briefly became an omnipotent and insane god in the Lower World. The premiere of the second season of Decks, “Strange Energies”. There is another parallel: Una was arrested by Starfleet in the finale of the first season of “Strange New Worlds”, while Ransom watched helplessly as his captain, Carol Freeman, was dragged into shackles in the finale of the second season of “Lower Decks”. The potential for meta-hilarity if Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Number One meets Star Trek: Lower Decks’ First Officer is too great for that not to happen, so hopefully Una and Ransom do share a screen in the crossover.