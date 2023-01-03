SM Entertainment group SuperM is going to return sometime this year.

On January 1, the supergroup unveiled a mysterious video on its official YouTube channel, teasing in its description that “SuperM will be released in 2023.” This would mark the septet’s first official comeback since their studio recording of “Super One” in 2020 and their first release since their collaboration with Prudential in 2021 titled “We DO”.

The new dynamic clip shows a rotating sphere of energy, shimmering with different colors as it increases. Later, the rays of light representing each member of SuperM rush into the sky, converging to form the SuperM logo.

At the time of publication, it is unknown when exactly SuperM will return. Members Baekhyun and Taemin (also from EXO and SHINee) are currently still serving their mandatory military service.

Meanwhile, participant Lucas (also from NCT and WayV’s Chinese division) has not been actively involved in any promotional activities since his personal life became the subject of controversy in August 2021, which makes it unclear whether he will participate in the upcoming SuperM release. However, fans are now suggesting that the inclusion of seven rays of light in the new teaser indicates that Lucas will return with the rest of the band.

SuperM debuted in 2019 with their self-titled mini-album and lead single “Jopping” under the management of SM Entertainment and Capitol Music Group. The supergroup consists of members of existing K-pop agency boyfriends, including Taemin, Baekhyun and Kai from SHINee from EXO and Ten from NCT, Taen, Lucas and Mark.

They later released their debut studio album “Super One” in 2020, which included the singles “100”, “Tiger Inside” and “One (Monster & Infinity)”.