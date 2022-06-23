The unwritten rule of “Very Strange Things” means that Steve is safe (but Eddie is doomed)

WARNING! Ahead of the spoilers of season 4 of the TV series “Very strange things”, volume 1.

The fourth season of “Very Strange Cases” may hint at the death of the main character, Steve Harrington or Nancy Wheeler, but past seasons tell us that this is unlikely. However, the cute newcomer to the series “Very Strange Things” Eddie Munson may not be so lucky, based on the same unwritten rules. The first three seasons have their share of heartbreaking deaths, and based on this formula, it looks like the leader of the Hellfire Club could be next.

Eddie Munson is introduced in Volume 4 of Season 1 of Very Strange Cases as the leader of the Hellfire Club, a Dungeons & Dragons club visited by Mike Wheeler, Dustin Henderson and Lucas Sinclair. At the end of the first volume, Eddie is on the run after the residents of Hawkins blame him for the death of Chrissy Cunningham, unaware that Vecna from Upside Down is really to blame. The townspeople quickly turn into an angry mob, tired of the inexplicable horrors that Hawkins experienced as a result of experiments on the Underside of Hawkins’ secret laboratory, headed by Dr. Martin Brenner. The deaths of Barbara “Barb” Holland and Bob Newby are just two cases blamed on the “Hawkins curse,” although the Mind Catcher’s attack on the Starcourt Mall in season three accounts for most of the deaths in the city. Russian Russian scientist Dr. Alexey was also killed at this time by the Russian hitman Grigory, unbeknownst to the residents of the city.

The pattern of deaths in “Very Strange Cases” so far seems to hint that Eddie is doomed, given that cute characters who lasted one season seem to be the norm at the moment. Barb, Bob, and Alex represent the most heartbreaking deaths in seasons 1, 2, and 3, respectively, as their deaths were especially devastating for Nancy Wheeler, Joyce Byers, and Murray Bauman, respectively. If “Very Strange Things” will develop in the same way as in previous seasons, the strong ties that have developed between Eddie and Mike, Dustin, Nancy, Lucas and Steve, may signal that he, unfortunately, will soon be killed by the forces of Vecna.

By the same logic of this unwritten role, Steve Harrington and Nancy Wheeler are probably safe this season. Both characters became popular with viewers, and Steve’s relationship with Dustin and the transformation of the villain into a babysitter were recognized as one of the strengths of the second season. So it goes without saying that even though Steve is injured in the “Reverse Side” and Nancy is Vecna’s next target, both characters are likely to survive Season 4 thanks to their “protagonist’s story armor.” This is made even more apparent by the fake death of Jim Hopper in season three, an emotional end to the season that was immediately undermined by the convincing assumption that David Harbor’s character is still alive.

However, the stakes in season 4 of “Very Strange Cases” are higher than ever, which means that all previous rules can be removed from the discussion. Killing Steve or Nancy would be a great way to show that Vecna and the forces of the Underside pose a serious threat ahead of the decisive duel of the fifth season between the Eleven and the Mind Catcher. In addition, “Very Strange Things” killed one main character who lasted for more than one season, as the spider-monster killed Billy Hargrove at the end of season 3 in front of his sister Max Mayfield. Although the previous rules of “Very Strange Cases” hinted that Steve Harrington and Nancy Wheeler are safe, and Eddie Munson is not, the Duffer brothers may well destroy expectations to raise the stakes ahead of the final season.