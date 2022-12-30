Pete Davidson, who has a long list of dating celebrities, is now one of the most talked about people. From Ariana Grande to Kanye West’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, Davidson has dated everyone. While his most shocking relationship with Grande ended shortly after the former couple announced their engagement, is there any reason why the American comedian breaks off the relationship one by one? A dating expert named Christiana Maxion analyzed Davidson’s dating model and shared her thoughts.

Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian, Emily Ratajkowski, Carly Aquilino, Kazzi David and many other A-list women were on Davidson’s list of dating stories. According to a dating expert, this is an unhealthy way of dating. Having not fully recovered from one relationship, is Davidson trying to fill the void in himself? Why does he jump into one relationship after another? Why couldn’t he have been in a stable relationship for longer? Maxion seems to know all the answers.

Is Pete Davidson trying to prove something to his exes?

Although everyone has the right to choose their partner, the American comedian’s dating history is shockingly unhealthy, according to a dating expert. However, the comedian only dates A—list celebrities. “Being so famous involves an unspoken level of loneliness, as you feel so unable to live what is considered a ‘normal life,'” the expert said. Analyzing the pattern, Maxion said that Davidson can’t spend time alone with himself. She added that he may be constantly looking for confirmation from dating famous celebrities. It seemed that now he was addicted to relationships with these celebrities.

It also raised the question of making his previous partners jealous or proving to them that he is superior to them. Is he looking for better than the latter? Maxion also explained the psychological aspect of this behavior. She said those who can’t date themselves and get security from themselves are a huge red flag in any relationship.

Now that the expert has analyzed this side of the comedian, it certainly gives everyone food for thought. Do you agree with Christiane Maxion? What do you think about Pete Davidson and his personal life?