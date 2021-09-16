The unspoken details of the iPhone 13 series!

We brought together the unknown features about the iPhone 13 family, which was introduced at the digital event last night.

The iPhone 13 family, which everyone has been waiting for, appeared at Apple’s California Streaming digital event last night. Yesterday, we shared with you the technical specifications and explanations about the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, which are not very different from the iPhone 12 family.

So what are the important features that are not mentioned? Let’s take a closer look.

iPhone 13 unknowns: ProRes restriction, dual e-SIM and more

Apple was a little stingy in telling the specs of the devices at yesterday’s event. He said details such as the iPhone 13 processor and camera, but did not mention the camera, battery, 5G technology and other features. From their point of view, we are right because they introduced a total of 7 devices yesterday.

Some information has emerged about the 4K ProRes video recording support announced at the launch yesterday for the iPhone 13 Pro models. Accordingly, those who want to shoot high-quality videos should buy an iPhone 13 Pro or Pro Max model with at least 256 GB of storage.

Because only 256GB, 512GB and 1TB Pro models feature 4K @30 FPS ProRes video capture. The 128GB iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max can shoot up to 1080p @30 FPS ProRes video.

Aimed at professionals, the ProRes codec offers higher color accuracy and less compression and is often used for commercials, feature films and TV broadcasts. With ProRes support, ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ and Pro Max users can record and edit professional-quality videos directly on their device.

Shrinking notch: Will battery percentage appear?

Despite having a smaller notch, the iPhone 13 series will not show users battery percentages in the status bar, or at least by default, according to the ‌iPhone 13‌ simulator embedded in Xcode.

The entire iPhone 13 series has a 20 percent smaller notch compared to the previous model. This allows for more information areas to appear on the screen. However, according to the research in the iPhone 13 simulator in Xcode, unfortunately, we will not be able to see the battery percentage in the growing information field.

Of course, this may change in the upcoming updates.

Dual eSIM era in iPhone 13 series

According to the iPhone 13, ‌iPhone 13‌ mini, iPhone 13 Pro and ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ Max specifications, all devices have dual eSIM support, a feature new to the iPhone lineup this year.

Dual eSIM support means that ‌iPhone 13‌ models can use two eSIMs simultaneously, instead of just one eSIM and one nano-SIM.

In carrier sales abroad, iPhone 13‌ models will not be sent to the customer with a physical SIM card. Operators will instead use eSIM features for activation.

Untold camera features of the iPhone 13 family

Specifically, the ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ Max now have the same camera systems, differentiating them from the different cameras found on the iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max.

As with every new iPhone model, the ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ models have the best camera systems, while the more affordable ‌iPhone 13‌ models lack some Pro features but still have powerful cameras.

iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max camera features

The ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ and Pro Max feature a triple-lens camera system that includes a 12 Megapixel f/2.8 aperture Telephoto lens, a 12 Megapixel f/1.5 aperture Wide lens, and a 12 Megapixel f/1.8 aperture Ultra Wide lens.

Wide and Ultra Wide lenses perform significantly better in low-light conditions than lenses on the ‌iPhone 13‌ models. The wide lens has a wider aperture that lets in 2.2 times more light, and the largest sensor in an iPhone.

The Ultra Wide lens captures up to 92 percent more light, resulting in a drastic improvement in quality. The 77mm Telephoto lens, on the other hand, has 3x optical zoom, which is 2.5x on the 12 Pro Max, and with the addition of the Ultra Wide lens, it supports 6x optical zoom and 15x digital zoom. These two devices also have a LiDAR scanner.

New camera features for all iPhones

Apple introduced several new features that take advantage of the more advanced image signal processor found in the A15 processor.

Cinema Mode : Uses shelf focus to smoothly shift focus from one subject to another when shooting video. background It keeps the focus on the subject while blurring the field and can automatically change focus when a new subject is about to enter the scene. Blur and focus can also be adjusted through the Photos app after capturing a video.

: Uses shelf focus to smoothly shift focus from one subject to another when shooting video. background It keeps the focus on the subject while blurring the field and can automatically change focus when a new subject is about to enter the scene. Blur and focus can also be adjusted through the Photos app after capturing a video. Smart HDR 4 : Recognizes up to four people in a scene and optimizes contrast, lighting and even skin tones for each person so everyone looks their best.

: Recognizes up to four people in a scene and optimizes contrast, lighting and even skin tones for each person so everyone looks their best. Photo Styles: Photo styles are smart, adjustable filters that can do things like boost or turn off colors without affecting skin tone. Styles are selectively applied to an image, as opposed to a filter that is applied to the entire image. Photo Styles include Vivid (enhances colours), Rich Contrast (darker shadows and deeper colours), Warm (emphasizes golden undertones), or Cool (emphasizes blue undertones). The tone and temperature can be customized for each style.

Existing camera features such as night mode, portrait mode and deep fusion are also supported by all iPhones.

Camera features for Pro models (not available on iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini)