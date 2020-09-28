The United States will see the Aurora Borealis tonight

On the night of September 27, the Aurora Borealis will be visible from the United States and Canada and will be repeated this week

It has been a long, long time since geomagnetic activity has been strong enough to bring the Aurora Borealis to the United States, yet less than two weeks after NASA announced that the sun is moving away from solar minimum and officially beginning. In a new solar cycle, the people of the United States will have the opportunity to observe the Northern Lights in North America.

The Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) has announced G1 and G2 geomagnetic storm alerts for the nights of September 27-29, those clocks are a measure of solar activity reaching Earth’s atmosphere and alerts to that level indicates that the aurora can be seen in the northern United States.

The current G1 l isolated geomagnetic storm conditions, classified as minor, are likely to continue through Sept. 27-28, as explained in the SWPC advisory.

Aurora Borealis visible from the US

A much larger coronal hole is expected on September 29 further improving solar wind conditions and in parallel a G2 storm watch has been issued under the moderate classification for September 29.

The map issued by the SWPC reveals the possible southern range of the aurora, but during the G1 alert periods, it will be seen when looking south to the green line and during the G2 alert, you should look for the aurora to reach as far as south as the yellow line.

That area north of the yellow line includes northern Idaho, northern Iowa, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, New Hampshire, New York, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, Washington, and Wisconsin, plus everything. Alaska and Canada. However, the Aurora Borealis is not exactly a rare event in Alaska and northern Canada.



