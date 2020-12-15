The United States exceeds 300,000 deaths from COVID-19

The United States continues to increase its negative record due to the coronavirus pandemic

This Monday it was known that the country exceeded 300,000 deaths from coronavirus despite the beginning of the vaccination of medical personnel throughout the nation.

In this way, COVID-19 becomes the main cause of death in the country, above cardiovascular diseases, according to an analysis by Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

The death toll from coronavirus in the US has been chilling in recent weeks. Almost as many people are lost to the disease every day as in the attacks of September 11.

This Monday began the vaccination of health workers and residents of long-term care centers. The US is experiencing an increase in cases since temperatures dropped in the fall and winter. Authorities urge the population to avoid meetings around the end of the year holidays, in addition to following prevention protocols such as the use of masks and physical distancing.

Experts believe that the worst is yet to come if the population does not follow the protocols and if the government does not offer economic relief.

A third of the dead are people over 85 years of age. Some 60,000 of the 300,000 dead are under 65 years of age. The pandemic has disproportionately affected the Latino community, as it is the country’s workforce. Latinos between the ages of 30 and 49 have died almost seven times more than whites in the same group.



