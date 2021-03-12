The Unholy: Jeffrey Dean Morgan horror movie trailer

Nearly a decade after Jeffrey Dean Morgan joined producer Sam Raimi in the 2012 horror film, The Possession, The Walking Dead star has partnered with the director of Evil Dead for another horror story, The Unholy.

The film follows Alice, a young woman with hearing loss who, after an alleged visit by the Virgin Mary, is inexplicably able to hear, speak and heal the sick. As the news spreads and people from near and far gather to witness his miracles, a decadent journalist (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), who hopes to revive his career, visits the small town of New England to investigate. When terrible events start to happen everywhere, he begins to question whether these phenomena are the work of the Virgin Mary or something much more sinister.

Check out the trailer below.

The Unholy: more details about the new horror starring Jeffrey Dean Morgan

The Unholy is produced by Sam Raimi, Rob Tapert and Spiliotopoulos. The latter also wrote and directed the feature. Executive producers are Andrea Ajemian and Romel Adam.

The cast consists of, in addition to Morgan, Katie Aselton, William Sadler, Cricket Brown, with Diogo Morgado and Cary Elwes.

The film, based on the James Herbert novel Shrine, will be released alongside the blockbuster Godzilla vs. Kong, from Warner Bros, which opens on Wednesday, March 31, and also arrives at HBO Max simultaneously, as the big releases for the weekend in question.

This time of year has traditionally been a robust period at the American box office, as it is the spring break period.

During the great pre-pandemic box office times, Batman v. Superman has the box office record for an Easter debut with $ 181 million, while Fast and Furious 7 is second with 161.2 million.

Still, there is great hope in the industry that Los Angeles will be allowed to reopen theaters until Easter weekend. Last weekend, New York City reopened its cinemas.

The Unholy will be released on April 2 in American theaters. The date for Brazil is still uncertain. So stay tuned for more news!